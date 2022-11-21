Boston man arraigned on gun charges after allegedly being found with pistol, high-capacity magazines

Holbrook was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing set for Nov. 30, prosecutors said.

Ricky Holbrook, 41, is facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm, possession of illegal high-capacity magazines, illegal possession of ammunition, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement .

A Boston man was arraigned Monday on gun-related charges following a Saturday incident in which a person with a gun was reported on a Mattapan porch, officials said.

“This is yet another example of the high-capacity style weaponry officers are encountering in Boston’s neighborhoods on a daily basis,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “The potential firepower here, and the frequency with which we’re seeing it, is truly frightening.”

Information about an attorney for Holbrook could not be immediately found Monday evening.

Boston police responded to a call at about 11:20 a.m. reporting a person with a gun on Outlook Road in Mattapan, prosecutors said.

Police were setting up positions outside the home, prosecutors said, when Holbrook walked onto the porch and then allegedly jumped off of it and fled when he saw them.

He allegedly resisted officers but was eventually arrested, prosecutors said.

Inside Holbrook’s backpack, police found a Glock 19 9mm handgun with a magazine inserted capable of holding 31 rounds and another magazine capable of holding 15 rounds with 13 rounds inside, prosecutors said.

