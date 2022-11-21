City plans January election to fill councilor seat

The city has scheduled a primary election on Jan. 17 — and a final election on Feb. 7 — to fill the vacant seat for Ward Four City Councilor.
The slot opened when Brian Palmucci resigned, effective Oct. 27, to become a District Court judge. He had been on the Council since 2010 and was in the first year of a two-year term.
Three candidates had pulled nomination papers as of Nov. 18, according to the City Clerk’s Office: attorney Joel Buenaventura; contractor James Devine; and Verizon tech and IBEW 2222 union member Matthew Lyons.
Candidates have until Dec. 13 to submit nomination papers.
Until the seat is filled, Council President Noel DiBona said he will handle Ward Four constituent concerns.
