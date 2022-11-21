City plans January election to fill councilor seat

The city has scheduled a primary election on Jan. 17 — and a final election on Feb. 7 — to fill the vacant seat for Ward Four City Councilor.

The slot opened when Brian Palmucci resigned, effective Oct. 27, to become a District Court judge. He had been on the Council since 2010 and was in the first year of a two-year term.

Three candidates had pulled nomination papers as of Nov. 18, according to the City Clerk’s Office: attorney Joel Buenaventura; contractor James Devine; and Verizon tech and IBEW 2222 union member Matthew Lyons.