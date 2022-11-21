Free holiday parking aims to encourage local shopping

In a bid to encourage residents and visitors to shop and dine in the town, Needham is offering free two-hour parking at its meters this holiday season.

As a boost to local businesses, the Select Board earlier this month approved the free metered parking from Nov. 25 through Jan. 2, 2023. The town is strictly enforcing the two-hour limit to ensure the metered spaces remain available to shoppers and diners during that period.

Officials noted that while the free meter program is being offered only during the holiday period, Needham offers free two-hour parking all year at its downtown municipal parking lots on Chapel Street, Chestnut Street, Lincoln Street, and Dedham Avenue.