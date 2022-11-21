Group of dolphins rescued after being stranded in Wellfleet Harbor

While seven safely returned to the ocean, one — which had suffered injuries — had to be euthanized.

Staff and volunteers from the International Fund for Animal Welfare, or IFAW, found eight stranded dolphins in an area that routinely ensnares the animals in its quickly receding tides, according to the nonprofit, and provided treatment for them before moving them to deeper waters off of West Dennis Beach.

A pod of stranded dolphins was moved to safer waters after the marine mammals found themselves stranded in Wellfleet Harbor on Sunday and Monday.

“[O]ur teams were able to get on the road and quickly respond before the dolphins were further in trouble,” Nicole Hunter, IFAW’s assistant coordinator to the marine mammal rescue team, said in a statement.

Dolphins stranded in a shallow section of Wellfleet Harbor were rescued by International Fund for Animal Welfare volunteers. IFAW

On Monday, the group said it was responding to reports of several more stranded dolphins near Lieutenant Island. It was also monitoring a dolphin that had been equipped with a satellite tracking device and appeared to have made its way out of danger and into the waters off Nantucket.

This is not an uncommon predicament for dolphins that swim into that section of the harbor, Hunter said, which is “a world recognized hotspot for mass stranding events, due to its severe tidal fluctuations and the shallow flats that form a distinctive ‘hook within a hook’ thanks to Cape Cod’s unique geography.”

Seven dolphins were rescued from Wellfleet’s Herring River in May. In March, the animal welfare group conducted four stranded dolphin rescues in the harbor in just five days.

The organization even has a vehicle that’s specifically designed to safely treat and transport stranded marine life, which it deployed during this week’s rescue mission.

“We were able to give the dolphins treatment and supportive care to counter the effects of trauma of what probably feels like a car accident to a stranded dolphin,” Hunter said.

Dolphins stranded in a shallow section of Wellfleet Harbor were rescued by International Fund for Animal Welfare volunteers. IFAW













