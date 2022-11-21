Holds Hub lets readers pick up books 24/7

Burlington Public Library patrons can now pick up their books on hold around the clock.
The library recently launched Holds Hub, an automated locker outside its building where customers can retrieve requested items 24 hours a day. Officials said the Holds Hub functions similar to an Amazon locker, with patrons receiving a unique code that allows them access to a compartment with their library items inside.
The introduction of the locker follows the library’s recent discontinuation of the curbside pickup service initiated early in the pandemic.
“This tool is a tremendous step forward in our ability to serve patrons and meet their needs,” library director Michael Wick said. “While we were unable to continue our curbside pickup service, we believe the locker will better meet patrons’ needs by providing an automated system that is not bound by the library’s normal business hours.”
Advertisement
Hold Hub was launched with the support of the Friends of the Burlington Public Library and the Del Duca Fund.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.