Holds Hub lets readers pick up books 24/7

Burlington Public Library patrons can now pick up their books on hold around the clock.

The library recently launched Holds Hub, an automated locker outside its building where customers can retrieve requested items 24 hours a day. Officials said the Holds Hub functions similar to an Amazon locker, with patrons receiving a unique code that allows them access to a compartment with their library items inside.

The introduction of the locker follows the library’s recent discontinuation of the curbside pickup service initiated early in the pandemic.