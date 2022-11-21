fb-pixel Skip to main content
Burlington

Holds Hub lets readers pick up books 24/7

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated November 21, 2022, 53 minutes ago

Burlington Public Library patrons can now pick up their books on hold around the clock.

The library recently launched Holds Hub, an automated locker outside its building where customers can retrieve requested items 24 hours a day. Officials said the Holds Hub functions similar to an Amazon locker, with patrons receiving a unique code that allows them access to a compartment with their library items inside.

The introduction of the locker follows the library’s recent discontinuation of the curbside pickup service initiated early in the pandemic.

“This tool is a tremendous step forward in our ability to serve patrons and meet their needs,” library director Michael Wick said. “While we were unable to continue our curbside pickup service, we believe the locker will better meet patrons’ needs by providing an automated system that is not bound by the library’s normal business hours.”

Advertisement

Hold Hub was launched with the support of the Friends of the Burlington Public Library and the Del Duca Fund.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video