Jay Leno released from Los Angeles hospital, photo shows significant facial burns

Leno, 72, former host of “The Tonight Show” will return home more than a week after a gasoline explosion in his garage while he was working on a car.

Comedian Jay Leno, who owns a house in Newport, R.I., was released from the hospital Monday after suffering “ serious burns” to his face, hands, and chest , according to a news release obtained by People magazine.

Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles told People that Leno was in good spirits during his stay and joked with guests.

“After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage. Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Dr. Peter Grossman included a statement that said, “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery.”

Advertisement

Leno will reportedly spend Thanksgiving with family.

Leno, who is often spotted around Newport and was seen at popular greasy spoon Wally’s Wieners in July, was severely injured and suffered “serious burns” from a gas fire, he said in a statement to the Globe.

“I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” the host said in a statement.

The 72-year-old car collector told TMZ he was fiI am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” the host said in a statement on told Variety. on his hands and face and a spark ignited and triggered an explosion, scorching the comedian.a

Advertisement

A friend who was nearby smothered the flames, TMZ reported.

In a press conference last week Grossman said Leno has some nerve damage as well.

“Currently, there’s elements of nerve damage,” Grossman told reporters. “I do anticipate him making a full recovery. Whether there will be remnants of this injury is still way too early to tell.”

“Burn injuries are progressive and dynamic,” he explained. “It’s hard to predict what the final outcome will be at this stage in the game.”

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.