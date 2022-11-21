A look at the scene in Hingham, where an SUV drove through an Apple Store, killing one and injuring others

One person was killed and 16 other people were injured on Monday after an SUV drove through an Apple Store in Hingham, officials said.
Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said at the scene that the driver of the car, a man, was not injured and was with police. A criminal investigation was underway, Cruz said.
Here’s a look at photos and videos from the scene:
DEVELOPING -- White tents have been set up outside of an Apple Store in Hingham, where a car crashed through a glass facade, leaving many people injured: https://t.co/jwe6WMCS4C pic.twitter.com/phWTDeduW8— Boston 25 News (@boston25) November 21, 2022
More from the scene here in Hingham where police are expected to give a briefing shortly. Multiple witnesses here saying a car traveling at a high rate of speed crashed through the glass front entrance. No word on injuries/fatalities. @wbznewsradio pic.twitter.com/yJFuFCIOVj— JimMacKayOnAir (@JimMacKayOnAir) November 21, 2022
White tent going up outside Apple store in Hingham, after SUV crashed in, causing multiple injuries. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/OOF4hoMbcp— Todd Kazakiewich (@ToddKazakiewich) November 21, 2022
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.