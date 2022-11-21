fb-pixel Skip to main content

A look at the scene in Hingham, where an SUV drove through an Apple Store, killing one and injuring others

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated November 21, 2022, 30 minutes ago
A view looking inside through the broken glass window and disrupted tables that had items for sale on display.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

One person was killed and 16 other people were injured on Monday after an SUV drove through an Apple Store in Hingham, officials said.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said at the scene that the driver of the car, a man, was not injured and was with police. A criminal investigation was underway, Cruz said.

Here’s a look at photos and videos from the scene:

A view inside the store with rescue personnel.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A stretcher waited outside the Apple Store.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
An SUV rests inside an Apple store behind a large hole in the glass front of the store, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Hingham, Mass. One person was killed and 16 others were injured Monday when the SUV crashed into the store, authorities said. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)Steven Senne/Associated Press
HINGHAM MA - 11/21/2022: A view looking inside through the broken glass window and disrupted tables that had items for sale on display. A Vehicle involved driving through Apple store window at Derby Street Shops in Hingham causing one fatal and many others injured. (David L Ryan Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
HINGHAM MA - 11/21/2022: The scene where a vehicle involved drove through an Apple store window at Derby Street Shops in Hingham causing one fatal and many others injured. (David L Ryan Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Officials responded to an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday. David Ryan/Globe Staff
The Hanover Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash into an Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham on Monday. David Ryan/Globe Staff

