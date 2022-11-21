Luxury movie theater opens its doors

The upscale theater has a lobby bar and lounge, and concessions include cocktails and local craft beers from Burke’s Alewerks, Mayflower Brewing Co., and Untold Brewing.

Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover opened Nov. 16 with showings of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” “Black Adams” “She Said,” and “Ticket to Paradise.”

A new eight-screen movie theater opened at Hanover Crossing — a still under-construction mixed use development that replaced the demolished Hanover Mall.

Ticket prices will be reduced on Tuesdays and on Wednesdays for senior citizens. The theater also offers private screenings and children’s birthday parties.

“We are truly thrilled to open the new Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to give moviegoers on the South Shore the best possible moviegoing experience,” said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas.

Advertisement

Showcase Cinema helped finance the Hingham fireworks this year, and is partnering with the Scituate Arts Association on a Dec. 4 benefit event called “Art of the Movies,” which features an auction of local artwork with movie themes. (Tickets to the benefit are $10 and available here.)

Hanover Crossing is located on 104 acres on Route 53 and includes apartments, a Market Basket, Trader Joe’s, and Macy’s. More shops, restaurants and entertainment businesses are underway at the site. The development planned to open in late 2021 but was delayed by the pandemic and supply chain problems.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.



