Man charged in one bank robbery allegedly caught while attempting to rob another bank

William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, was charged with one count of bank robbery, US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said in a statement . He is set to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

A well-known bank robber has been charged in connection with a September robbery at a financial institution in downtown Boston, and he was allegedly caught while he attempted to steal from another bank, federal prosecutors said Monday.

A bank robbery charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.

A man, later identified as Sequeira, went into the TD Bank branch on Union Street on Sept. 30, prosecutors said.

“Once inside, Sequeira allegedly approached a teller and stated, ‘give me all the $100s in the drawer,’ and ‘give me all the money before I blow your brains out,’” the statement said.

He allegedly got money from the teller and then fled on foot, prosecutors said. Later interviews and surveillance footage identified Sequeira as the robber, the statement said.

Law enforcement who were surveilling Back Bay to find Sequeira saw him going into a Boylston Street Citizens Bank branch on Oct. 5, prosecutors said.

“There, it is alleged that Sequeira approached the teller, said ‘Give me hundreds,’ and then threatened to shoot the teller if they did not move fast enough,” the statement said.

Sequeira has been charged in multiple bank robberies dating as far back as 1989, the Globe previously reported.

He was previously charged for the attempted Oct. 5 robbery, as well as armed robberies at bankson Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, the Globe reported.

