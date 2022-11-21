Mass. man, 24, arrested after allegedly crashing truck into Hampton, N.H. restaurant

“Responding officers arrived and observed that a pickup truck had left the roadway and crashed through the front door area of the business,” the statement said. “Hampton Fire assisted with several injured people that were inside of the business at the time of the crash.”

The crash at Greg’s Bistro located at 445 Lafayette Road occurred shortly before 9:15 p.m., Hampton, N.H. police said in a statement.

A 24-year-old Newburyport, Mass. man was allegedly drunk behind the wheel Saturday night when he crashed a pickup truck into a restaurant in Hampton, N.H., authorities said.

Police said the driver, Stephen Davis, had a passenger in the truck at the time of the crash. The passenger wasn’t identified.

“Officers investigated the crash and formulated probable cause to arrest Mr. Davis for a felony charge of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs and Reckless Conduct,” the statement said.

Authorities determined the building was structurally unsafe, police said, and the Red Cross provided assistance to residents displaced from the second-floor apartments.

“Mr. Davis was booked and then bailed on Personal Recognizance,” police said. “He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Rockingham County Superior Court on December 22, 2022 at 12:30pm. This case remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Davis had hired a lawyer.

“Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444,” police said. “Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.”

