Reading police officer not guilty in 2018 shooting

Middlesex Assistant District Attorney Thomas A. Brant told jurors in his opening statements that the day of the shooting was icy cold. As many as eight officers were on scene with Drauschke at an apartment attached to East Coast Gas and Auto Repair at 1462 Main St. to arrest Greenough for domestic battery and assault of his roommates, Brant said.

Drauschke had been on the force for 11 years when he fatally shot 43-year-old Alan Greenough. Drauschke was indicted in 2020 after Middlesex prosecutors sought a independent review by a judge, an unusual move in Massachusetts. Jurors deliberated for just over a day before reaching their verdict.

WOBURN — Reading Police Officer Erik Drauschke — the first officer to face criminal charges for an on-duty killing in the state in nearly three decades — was acquitted Monday of all charges related to the February 2018 shooting of an unarmed man in a junkyard.

Drauschke, who was 36 at the time, failed to wait for one of his fellow officers to provide backup when he spotted Greenough in a red Hummer in the tightly packed junkyard behind the gas station, Brant said.

When Greenough got out, with his hands jammed into his sweatshirt pockets, he cursed, refused to show his hands, and repeatedly said, “Shoot me,” Brant said.

Drauschke fired twice at close range, he said.

There was no gun, no weapon, no threat, Brant said. “Is that what a police officer does?” he asked rhetorically.

Drauschke’s defense lawyers countered that their client “did what any reasonable officer would do” when faced with an evasive suspect who refused to show his hands.

“What he did was consistent with his training,” lawyer Kenneth Anderson said in his opening statement.

“You have to put yourself in the place of a police officer in a rapidly changing, intense, dangerous situation,” he said.

When police arrived on scene, Greenough had smashed furniture in the apartment, wielded a table leg through a window and taunted police with it, Anderson said. He then escaped through a back window.

Hunched at the wheel of the Hummer, Greenough posed an unknown threat, and refused to comply with repeated orders to show his hands, Anderson said. When Greenough got out of the vehicle he stood “within lunging range” of Drauschke, he said.

“This was a quick decision that he had to make, and he made the right decision,” Anderson said.

Greenough’s family had pressed the authorities for years to take action and raised questions about the secrecy around the shooting and ensuing investigation, leading to the judicial inquest.

After the Sept. 23, 2020 indictment, Drauschke was placed on unpaid leave.

The judge who held the lengthy inquest rejected Drauschke’s claim that he “was facing a deadly threat” and had no choice but to fire at Greenough, according to court records.

Drauschke’s indictment marked the first time a law enforcement officer had been charged with an on-duty death since 1991, when a Boston police officer, James E. Hall, was arrested and later convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the killing of Christopher Rogers, an unarmed Dorchester 16-year-old.

