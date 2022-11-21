NBA skills trainer arraigned on rape, drugging charges in Boston incident

Robert McClanaghan, 43, said little as he appeared with his lawyer, Dan Griffin, in Kent County District Court. Despite Griffin’s offer for McClanaghan to immediately leave with family to face the charges in Boston, Magistrate Joseph P. Ippolito Jr. ordered him held until Boston police arrive to take him to court.

WARWICK, R.I. — A Rhode Islander who is a well-known skills trainer to NBA players was arraigned Monday as a fugitive from a criminal case in Boston involving rape and drugging charges.

“Not on this level of charges,” Ippolito said to Griffin, as McClanaghan’s relatives looked on in the courtroom.

McClanaghan was arrested Friday by members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick Police Department on a warrant issued Thursday out of Boston Municipal Court on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse in an incident in downtown Boston.

The Warwick police prosecutor did not elaborate on the charges in court, but told the judge that the Boston police expect to take McClanaghan on Tuesday.

Griffin and McClanaghan’s family left court Monday without answering questions from the media.

McClanaghan lives on Quaker Lane in Warwick. The offense occurred in Boston on Nov. 3. He was arrested Thursday on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse for an incident that happened in downtown Boston.

Police provided no specific details about where the alleged rape occurred, but issued a warning about so-called date-rape drugs with its announcement of McClanaghan’s arrest.

“The Boston Police Department advises the public of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims,” police said. “Other drugs commonly used in a similar fashion are GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) or Ketamine. These drugs and substances can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis, or unconsciousness, along with a host of other symptoms, leaving the potential victim vulnerable to the intentions of the suspect.”

The warning is the latest Boston police issued after a summer in which the department received multiple reports of alleged drugged drinks at clubs and bars in the city, the Globe reported.

McClanaghan is a noted basketball trainer who has worked with NBA stars such as Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, McClanaghan started his career as a physical education teacher and assistant basketball coach at Bishop Hendricken, a private, all-boys school in Warwick, the Globe reported last month.

There, he met Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, who as a freshman in 2003, was essentially McClanaghan’s first client, according to the Globe story.

On his Instagram account, The_Rob_Mac, McClanaghan says to his more than 11,000 followers that he “provides on court 🏀 training for players of all levels.”

After his arrest became public, some of those followers mocked him: “Interesting podcast… will it continue from your prison cell? Any future episodes discussing your tactics for drugging/assaulting women?”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.