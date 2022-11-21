Search continues in New Hampshire for missing hiker from Massachusetts

Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia and had planned to hike the route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials wrote on Facebook.

The search continued on Monday for a Massachusetts woman who went hiking in New Hampshire Sunday morning and never returned.

Emily Sotelo was last seen Sunday morning after she was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, N.H., officials said.

Sotelo is from Westford and will be turning 20 on Wednesday, according to WMUR.

She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, and exercise pants, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said.

On Sunday evening the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team said it had three teams out looking for Sotelo. “Temperature along the ridge is about zero, 30-40 mph winds make the chill factor -30,” the search team wrote on Facebook. “Please call State Police if you have any information, including any hikers who saw her today.”

Any hikers who may have encountered Sotelo should contact New Hampshire State Police dispatch at 603-271-1170.

