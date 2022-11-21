Select Board condemns antisemitism, repudiates ‘Mapping Project’

Wellesley’s Select Board denounced antisemitism and a website that targets Jewish groups and leaders in Massachusetts, according to a statement.
“In light of the recent rise in anti-Semitic incidents both nationwide and locally, the Board reaffirms our support for our Jewish institutions and residents, including students, and expressly denounces anti-Semitic actions and statements,” the Select Board wrote.
Wellesley officials also repudiated “The Mapping Project,” a website that linked Jewish groups and individuals to schools, police, and other local organizations, the Globe has reported.
The website has been blasted as an incitement to violence in Massachusetts, and labeled “a Jewish hit list” by the head of the Anti-Defamation League’s New England chapter.
Advertisement
In Wellesley, the Select Board said that such “targeting is a threat to the safety and well-being of members of our community and we oppose it in the strongest possible terms,” the statement said, which was adopted Nov. 15.
The board previously issued a statement on anti-bias and anti-racism in February 2021.
The Wellesley Select Board is “unequivocally opposed any expression of hate, prejudice, intolerance or discrimination toward any individual or group,” it said in its November statement.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.