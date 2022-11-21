Select Board condemns antisemitism, repudiates ‘Mapping Project’

Wellesley’s Select Board denounced antisemitism and a website that targets Jewish groups and leaders in Massachusetts, according to a statement.

“In light of the recent rise in anti-Semitic incidents both nationwide and locally, the Board reaffirms our support for our Jewish institutions and residents, including students, and expressly denounces anti-Semitic actions and statements,” the Select Board wrote.

Wellesley officials also repudiated “The Mapping Project,” a website that linked Jewish groups and individuals to schools, police, and other local organizations, the Globe has reported.