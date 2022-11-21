Some answers possible as suspect arrested in connection with Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery is set to appear in court

The person is scheduled to be arraigned in Edgartown District Court Monday where some information must be publicly disclosed. Law enforcement can however ask the judge to seal key documents because the search for those inside the bank is ongoing.

The person was arrested Saturday, but Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office and police have not disclosed their name, their gender, their age and, perhaps most significantly, their alleged role in the crime that has unsettled Martha’s Vineyard residents.

EDGARTOWN - Some of the mystery surrounding the investigation into last week’s robbery of Rockland Trust bank by three armed suspects may be explained Monday when one person arrested in connection with the violent crime is set to appear in court.

In an crime that some experts said left them bewildered over how the thieves expected to escape from an island in the Atlantic Ocean, three suspects ambushed bank staff last Thursday just before opening, tied workers up and stole thousands of dollars, the Globe has reported.

None of the employees were physically harmed, bank officials said.

The robbery suspects, who wore Halloween-like masks and dark, bulky clothing, took off in a stolen car owned by a bank worker. The car was found abandoned later Thursday a few miles away near a state forest in Edgartown, officials have said.

On Friday night, police stopped a car on Beach Road in Tisbury, and State Police hauled the vehicle away on the back of a flatbed truck. Tisbury police Sergeant Andrew Silvia has said the car was stopped while investigators were following a lead in the case, and police would interview an individual.

It was not known Monday if the seizure of the car lead to Saturday’s arrest. The case is being investigated by O’Keefe’s office, the FBI and Massachusetts State Police, as well as police in Tisbury, Falmouth, and other communities.

With armed bank robbery suspects at large on Thursday, Martha’s Vineyard public schools first went into lockdown and then classes were ended early and students and staff were dismissal, Superintendent Richard Smith wrote the Globe in an email.

“I am relieved to find there is progress in the case,” he wrote Sunday, “but I am also aware there are likely others who were involved in the robbery.”

Jane Chandler, the owner of the Beach House home furnishings store, told the Globe Sunday she no longer feels comfortable walking outside at night.

“It’s difficult not to be mindful that it has changed things a little bit,” Chandler said. “Personally, it makes me pray this is the last time we hear about something like this” happening on the island.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.