Three-alarm East Bridgewater fire displaces two residents

A three-alarm fire spread through an East Bridgewater home on Monday afternoon, displacing two residents and causing $500,000 worth of damage, officials said.
A resident of the single-family home reported the fire to authorities at 5:08 p.m., the East Bridgewater Fire Department said in a statement. Upon arriving at 632 West Union Street, the first fire company quickly struck a second and third alarm.
Both residents of the home had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived, officials said. Neither was injured, but the fire caused significant smoke and fire damage throughout the home.
East Bridgewater Fire Chief Timothy Harhen said a preliminary assessment indicates that the fire was likely not suspicious in nature. The exact cause is under investigation.
