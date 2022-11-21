Three-alarm Worcester fire damages three-decker

A three-alarm fire ripped through the top floor of a three-decker home in Worcester on Monday night, officials said.

The fire department was alerted to the fire at 7:33 p.m. Ultimately, 14 trucks and roughly 50 firefighters arrived to 57 Coral St. as the fire threatened to jump to the nearby houses in the closely packed Union Hill neighborhood, according to Deputy Chief Adam Roche of the Worcester Fire Department. It was contained within two hours, he said.

There were no reported injuries. It was not immediately clear how many people were displaced by the fire in the three family home, built in 1890.