Two Brockton teens arrested following Bridgewater armed robbery, police seek 3d suspect

Attorneys for Tavares and Andrade could not be immediately reached for comment Monday night.

Bernaldino DeJesus Pereira Tavares, 19, and Rafael Gomes Andrade, 18, were arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court and are being held pending dangerousness hearings, Bridgewater police said in a statement .

Two Brockton teens were arrested following an alleged armed robbery early Sunday morning in Bridgewater, and police are searching for a third suspect, officials said.

Authorities received a 911 call at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday from two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint while they were walking near 46 Summer St., police said. The pair were not injured in the incident.

“The victims reported that three male suspects wearing ski masks had approached them in an Audi SUV and allegedly pointed a firearm at the victims while demanding their jewelry and wallets,” police said.

The Audi was seen pulling into a nearby gas station at 33 Main St. while officers were at the scene investigating, police said. One of the people inside allegedly fled from the vehicle and away from the area, the statement said.

That person is described as a male with a thin build who was wearing dark clothing, according to the statement. A search of the area using a K-9 and drone did not lead to officers finding him, police said.

Tavares and Andrade were the two other people inside the vehicle, police said, and they were taken into custody.

An item that was stolen from one of the victims was allegedly found in the vehicle, according to police, as well as a loaded gun. Police said they are still searching for other items taken from the two victims.

Tavares is facing a half-dozen charges, including armed and masked robbery with a firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and several other charges related to large capacity firearms, police said.

Andrade is facing charges of armed and masked robbery with a firearm and possession of ammunition without an FID card, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or video from the area is encouraged to contact Bridgewater police Officer Ryan O’Connell, Detective Peter Balboni, or Detective Sergeant Kelly Chuilli at 508-697-6118.

