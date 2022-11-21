Vehicle crashes into Hingham Apple Store

A vehicle crashed into an Apple Store located in Hingham on Monday morning, injuring and trapping “multiple” people, officials said.

The Hanover Fire Department, which reponded to the scene along with Hingham officials, confirmed the crash at 94 Derby St. in Hingham in a statement posted to Facebook at 11:17 a.m.

“Hanover C-1, Engine-4 & Ambulance-1 are responding on a 2nd alarm assignment to 94 Derby Street, the Apple Store, for the motor vehicle into the building with multiple injured and trapped,” the statement said. “Hanover C-8 is also responding with the Plymouth County Tech Rescue Team for the technical rescue activation on scene.”