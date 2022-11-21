fb-pixel Skip to main content

Vehicle crashes into Hingham Apple Store

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated November 21, 2022, 19 minutes ago

A vehicle crashed into an Apple Store located in Hingham on Monday morning, injuring and trapping “multiple” people, officials said.

The Hanover Fire Department, which reponded to the scene along with Hingham officials, confirmed the crash at 94 Derby St. in Hingham in a statement posted to Facebook at 11:17 a.m.

“Hanover C-1, Engine-4 & Ambulance-1 are responding on a 2nd alarm assignment to 94 Derby Street, the Apple Store, for the motor vehicle into the building with multiple injured and trapped,” the statement said. “Hanover C-8 is also responding with the Plymouth County Tech Rescue Team for the technical rescue activation on scene.”

Calls and emails to Hingham public safety officials weren’t immediately returned Monday morning.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

