Walpole police officer suffers ‘significant injuries’ after motorcycle collides with sedan

A Walpole police officer suffered significant injuries after a police motorcycle was involved in a crash with a sedan Monday afternoon, police said.

The officer, whose name was not released, was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment, Walpole police said in a statement. The sedan driver was uninjured and was released after a medical evaluation, police said.

The crash happened at about 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Spring streets, police said.