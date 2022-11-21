76ers star Joel Embiid out at least two games with sprained left foot

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid has a sprained left foot and will miss at least the next two games, joining teammates James Harden and Tyrese Maxey as 76ers stars sidelined by injuries.
The trio will miss the expected return of former Sixers guard Ben Simmons when Brooklyn plays Tuesday night in Philadelphia. Embiid, the reigning NBA scoring champion, also will miss Wednesday's game in Charlotte.
The Sixers said Monday that Embiid's status beyond those absences will be evaluated “in the coming days.”
Embiid was injured late in Saturday's loss to Minnesota when he tripped over fallen teammate Georges Niang and crumbled to the court. Embiid lay on his back as he was checked out by a trainer. He hobbled to the bench but stayed in the game.
Embiid limped through the rest of the game but had 32 points and nine rebounds and made 18 of 20 free throws.