Patrice Bergeron’s big night includes the Bruins’ big win against the Lightning

The team’s Monday morning skate at Amalie Arena ended after Foligno, who was manning the net-front spot on the second power-play unit, took a Hampus Lindholm slapper to the face.

Nick Foligno was as undeterred as the rest of his Bruins teammates for the Atlantic Division battle with the rival Lightning.

TAMPA — On captain Patrice Bergeron’s big night, the Bruins scored a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opener of a two-game Florida swing.

The veteran forward, leaking blood all over the ice, pressed a towel to his jaw and skated off the ice for stitches. There was no doubt among the visiting contingent that he would suit up for the game.

Back in that same net-front spot on the man-advantage, Foligno sparked the Bruins in the second period. He dived across the crease for a loose puck and knocked it past Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy, giving the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

It was the first of two second-period goals in a span of 31 seconds. By the end of 40 minutes, goals from Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand extended the lead to 4-1.

Marchand’s goal, at 15:08 of the second, created the 1,000th career point for Bergeron, which touched off a bench-emptying celebration from the Bruins, a loud ovation from the Tampa crowd and some “Bergy, Bergy” chants from the visiting Spoked-B supporters.

The Bruins, angling for their seventh win in a row, flipped the script on a Lightning team that came in winners of four straight.

The first period was Tampa Bay’s best of the season, Lightning assistant coach Rob Zettler said between periods. It might have been Boston’s worst, and it was perhaps a minor miracle that the visitors exited the frame tied at 1.

The Lightning hemmed in the Bruins, racking up a 9-0 shots advantage in the first eight minutes, and 16-7 over the opening 20. Defenseman Victor Hedman rang the right post with a ripper of a backhand on the rush. Steven Stamkos nearly scored twice in front, but the puck wouldn’t find his stick.

With all those opportunities, Tampa had to cash in eventually. Nick Paul, the Ottawa castoff who signed a seven-year deal, zipped home his seventh of the year from the slot at 8:57. Paul found room through two Bruins, Charlie Coyle and Hampus Lindholm, who were blocking Ullmark’s view but not Paul’s shot.

Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy stoned Brad Marchand on the Bruins’ first prime opportunity, making a back-door right pad save off a cross-slot feed from David Pastrnak. But he must have been cold at the outset.

David Krejci evened the score at 15:36 on a preposterous goal against the annual Vezina Trophy candidate.

Krejci, one of the only players in the league who regularly uses a slap shot, took a long outlet from Charlie McAvoy, chugged over the blue line, and unleashed a 45-footer that sailed over Vasilevskiy’s blocker, far side. The NHL tracked the puck at 89 mph.

On the bench, Tampa coach Jon Cooper was shown grimacing. His ace doesn’t usually allow goals like that.

The Bruins were cooking for a few minutes after that, Taylor Hall drawing a penalty (Erik Cernak for interference). On the power play, Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk skated into each other, Paul went on a breakaway the other way, and Marchand was sent off for slashing him as the first period ended.

The second was far more memorable, not only for the turnaround. Bergeron’s achievement will be celebrated for some time.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com.