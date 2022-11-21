fb-pixel Skip to main content
BC 59, Wyoming 48

Boston College men defeat Wyoming for third place at Paradise Jam

By Associated PressUpdated November 21, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Jaeden Zackery led Boston College with 16 points.Sarah Stier/Getty

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Jaeden Zackery scored 16 points and the Boston College men’s basketball team took third place at the Paradise Jam, defeating Wyoming, 59-48, Monday night.

Devin McGlockton and Makai Ashton-Langford added 12 points each for the Eagles (4-2).

Boston College held Wyoming to 2 points over a key six-minute stretch of the second half, turning a 1-point lead into a 46-37 advantage. McGlockton hit a 3-pointer and a layup in a 7-0 run that put the Eagles up 55-39 with 3:35 to go.

Wyoming (3-3), which was led by 11 points from Ethan Anderson, took fifth place.

Advertisement

Wyoming led only once in the first half — at 10-9 — and suffered through four-minute and three-minute scoreless droughts. Boston College led, 26-21, at halftime.

Wyoming scored the first 6 points of the second half to take a 27-26 lead. The Cowboys last held the lead at 35-34 when Hunter Thompson hit a jumper with 13:28 remaining.

Although both teams shot better than 40 percent overall, Wyoming made only 5 of 18 3-pointers (27.8 percent) and Boston College hit just 3 of 13 (23.1 percent).

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video