Boston College men defeat Wyoming for third place at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Jaeden Zackery scored 16 points and the Boston College men’s basketball team took third place at the Paradise Jam, defeating Wyoming, 59-48, Monday night.

Devin McGlockton and Makai Ashton-Langford added 12 points each for the Eagles (4-2).

Boston College held Wyoming to 2 points over a key six-minute stretch of the second half, turning a 1-point lead into a 46-37 advantage. McGlockton hit a 3-pointer and a layup in a 7-0 run that put the Eagles up 55-39 with 3:35 to go.