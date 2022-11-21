Connecticut Sun hire Stephanie White as coach

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun hired Stephanie White to be their new head coach Monday.

White succeeds Curt Miller, who left to coach Los Angeles last month. She has a combined 15 seasons of experience as a player and coach in the WNBA, most recently as the head of the Indiana Fever in 2015-16.

“Stephanie White is the right coach at the right time for our organization. She’s a proven winner that understands the high expectations we have within the Connecticut Sun organization and our fan base,” Connecticut Sun president Jen Rizzotti said. “She has been a part of championships as both a player and a coach, and that is the mentality I was looking to add. I’m excited for our players who will be under her guidance, and I look forward to supporting and welcoming her back to the WNBA.”