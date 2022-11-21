Devils tie franchise mark with 13th straight victory

NEWARK — The young New Jersey Devils are making a name for themselves — in the team’s record book.
Nico Hischier had three assists and the no-name Devils beat the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers, 5-2, Monday night to match a franchise mark with their 13th consecutive win.
“I guess we’re up there with the history book," Hischier said. "Nobody is going to take that from us now and it feels good. It proves that we’re a good team, that we can win hockey games, that we don’t have to hide anymore.”
Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who haven't lost since Oct. 24 against Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves for New Jersey.
“It’s awesome winning," said Bratt, who leads the team with 24 points. “So is everything around the rink and being with the guys and playing these important games. That means a lot, and winning is the best thing possible in hockey.”
The Devils still have three quarters of the season to go, but they are well on the road to making the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.