Devils tie franchise mark with 13th straight victory

NEWARK — The young New Jersey Devils are making a name for themselves — in the team’s record book.

Nico Hischier had three assists and the no-name Devils beat the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers, 5-2, Monday night to match a franchise mark with their 13th consecutive win.

“I guess we’re up there with the history book," Hischier said. "Nobody is going to take that from us now and it feels good. It proves that we’re a good team, that we can win hockey games, that we don’t have to hide anymore.”