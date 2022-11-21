Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts placed on injured reserve with ailing right knee

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was placed on injured reserve Monday with an ailing right knee.
Coach Arthur Smith added that it’s too early to know if Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft pick last year and a Pro Bowl pick as a rookie, will need surgery. He will miss at least the next four games.
”[General manager] Terry [Fontenot] and I will talk through the next 48 hours, and until we get confirmation from the full set of medical opinions and until everybody’s on the same page, then we’ll decide if we need to make a move or not,” Smith said.
Pitts was hurt in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Bears. He caught an 18-yard pass over the middle and was hit low by Eddie Jackson. He stayed down on the field for a few seconds before walking off the field under his own power.
The Falcons (5-6) will likely turn to MyCole Pruitt to replace Pitts as Atlanta prepares to visit Washington (6-5) this weekend.
Falcons starting defensive end Ta’Quon Graham was placed on injured reserve as well because of a knee injury.
Graham left in the second quarter against the Bears and was carted off the field. Smith said the team will know the full extent of Graham’s injury later this week.