Here’s what Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots’ struggling offense

Still, it was hardly a performance to be remembered by the New England offense. Quarterback Mac Jones was sacked six times as the Patriots struggled to put together consistent drives.

In the end, the Patriots emerged with a vital win against the Jets in Sunday’s AFC East matchup.

Bill Belichick shared his thoughts on the offense during his weekly interview with “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI.

“In general I thought that we had decent production in the passing game when we were able to throw the ball,” Belichick said on Monday morning, “but we had too many plays where we were under pressure and then there were too many plays where we were in long-yardage situations. So even though we completed [passes], it didn’t really have a chance to stay on the field. Penalties and negative plays, we have to do a better job of eliminating those.”

One of the subplots of the game was the offensive line. On top of injuries to David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn, New England also dealt with the mysterious benching of left tackle Trent Brown.

Called a “coaching decision” by Belichick after the game, Brown was not included in the starting lineup. When he did enter the game after Wynn’s injury, Brown allowed a pair of sacks in a forgettable performance.

When exactly did Belichick make his “coaching decision” regarding Brown?

“It doesn’t really matter,” he replied when asked during the interview.

As for Andrews, who reportedly faces a season-ending thigh injury, Belichick said the team is still unsure.

“Well we’ll have to see how it goes. Players haven’t gotten in yet. They’ll be in later this morning, so we’ll see where things are at that point,” Belichick said of the evaluation of Andrews.

Regarding the team’s play-calling, Belichick said the team has identified problem areas, but simply hasn’t yet been able to apply that in a positive way.

“We just have to do a a better job of things that we’re doing and we’ve identified what those are,” said Belichick. “We just have to do a better job of performing those. But yeah, always trying to look to improve however we can, and we’ll continue to do that as we go through.”