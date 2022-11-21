Holy Cross can’t keep up with Fordham in men’s college basketball

Rose shot 4 for 8 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Rams (4-1). Darius Quisenberry scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Rostyslav Novitskyi shot 4 of 4 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Crusaders (1-4) were led by Gerrale Gates, who posted 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 steals. Bo Montgomery added 10 points and two steals for Holy Cross. Joseph Octave also recorded nine points.

Fordham led Holy Cross, 36-12, at the half, with Quisenberry (10 points) its high scorer before the break.