fb-pixel Skip to main content
Fordham 67, Holy Cross 53

Holy Cross can’t keep up with Fordham in men’s college basketball

By The Associated PressUpdated November 21, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Gerrale Gates had 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 steals for the Crusaders.Rebecca S. Gratz/Associated Press

NEW YORK — Kyle Rose scored 15 points as Fordham beat Holy Cross, 67-53, Monday night.

Rose shot 4 for 8 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Rams (4-1). Darius Quisenberry scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Rostyslav Novitskyi shot 4 of 4 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Crusaders (1-4) were led by Gerrale Gates, who posted 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 steals. Bo Montgomery added 10 points and two steals for Holy Cross. Joseph Octave also recorded nine points.

Advertisement

Fordham led Holy Cross, 36-12, at the half, with Quisenberry (10 points) its high scorer before the break.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video