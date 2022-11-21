Is it too soon to call Bruins-Lightning a measuring stick? The teams don’t think so.

They stayed in touch. By the time Montgomery got to the USHL (Dubuque) in 2010, Cooper had left USHL Green Bay for Tampa’s AHL affiliate in Norfolk. Cooper, who supplanted Guy Boucher with the Lightning in 2013, is currently the NHL’s longest-tenured head coach.

“He’s someone I respect and admire, not only for what he’s done at the NHL level, but his entire career,” Montgomery said. “He’s earned his way.”

TAMPA — Jim Montgomery and Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper go back nearly two decades, to when the Boston bench boss was an assistant at RPI (2006-10) and Cooper was guiding the St. Louis Bandits of the Tier II North American Hockey League.

“I’ve always appreciated when he’s done with teams,” said Cooper, who called Montgomery to talk neutral-zone forechecking while preparing to coach Team Canada at last February’s Winter Olympics.

If Montgomery’s Bruins “were off-course a little bit, he put them back on course,” Cooper said before puck drop Monday. “The proof is in the pudding. They’re arguably the best team in the league.”

We’ve yet to tuck into Thanksgiving turkey, but neither side shied away from talk of Monday’s tilt being a measuring-stick game.

“We have a history,” Cooper said. “Same division. We’ve played in the playoffs in recent years. When [Zdeno] Chara was still there, there was always a good Maroon-Chara battle about to go down.

“The core groups have battled it out. I don’t think anybody’s hiding anything from anyone. Our team’s probably a little bit different. We’ve had some cap casualties here. But I think everything elevates when the two teams play each other.

“It is a little bit of a measuring stick. Even if guys don’t want to admit it, it is. There’s pride in the game. Who can stick their nose a little bit higher after this one happens?

“I think we play each other four times. I don’t know if the first one of the year means as much as the last one does, depending if we’re both hunting for playoffs. I do know that this game gets the attention of our team definitely maybe more than some others.”

Before puck drop, Taylor Hall called it a “really good test” for the Bruins, who played 11 home games (11-0-0) in their first 18.

“At this point in our schedule, we’re starting to look at very good hockey teams,” Hall said. “The next seven” — Tampa Bay, Florida, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Colorado, Vegas, and Colorado — “are all teams that could conceivably win the Cup this year.

“We’re excited for that challenge. It’s great to win 6-1 and everything, but we want to test our mettle … and see what we’re made of.”

…

Hall was set to open the night riding the left wing with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic. Montgomery liked what he saw in Saturday’s beatdown of the Blackhawks, when the Hall-Coyle-Frederic trio was among his most dominant in a brief showing.

“I really like Frederic on the right wing,” Montgomery said of the left-shot forward. “I thought he was moving his feet more to generate more offense. I like him defensively in either spot.”

The line spent all of 3:55 together Saturday, but it racked up a 5-1 shot-attempt advantage and finished ahead, 4-0, in shots. They also scored the goal that made it 6-1 in the third period, when Frederic and Hall protected the puck along the wall, and point men Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk set up Hall for a blue line wrister through traffic.

Advertisement

…

The morning skate ended after Nick Foligno, performing net-front duties on the second power-play unit, took a Hampus Lindholm slapshot to the jaw. Leaking blood onto the ice, Foligno pressed a towel to his face and skated off to get stitches. Montgomery said before puck drop that Foligno would play. “He’s a hockey player,” Montgomery said. “They don’t come much tougher than him. He’ll be fine” … Ex-Lightning (and Panthers) blue liner Anton Stralman was in the mix Monday, paired with Connor Clifton. The latter skated his off (left) side.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.