A lethargic start against the Bulls led to the end of the Celtics’ nine-game winning streak

But the night and the result were familiar, as the Bulls grabbed an early lead and never relinquished it, securing a 121-107 win. The good news for the Celtics is that they do not come back to Chicago again this year.

Entering Monday’s rematch, that remained their only loss in regulation this season. There were a pair of overtime setbacks against the Cavaliers, and there was the nine-game winning streak they brought to Chicago for Monday’s rematch.

CHICAGO — On Oct. 24, the Celtics came to the United Center and were walloped by 18 points by the Bulls.

Jayson Tatum had 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead Boston. Jaylen Brown had 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 23.

Advertisement

DeMar DeRozan had 28 points to lead the Bulls, who made 51.7 percent of their shots and 48.3 percent of their 3-pointers.

The Celtics trailed by as many as 21 in the third quarter and appeared on the edge of being finished off several times. But Brogdon, playing in his second game after being sidelined due to hamstring soreness, provided a spark.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Over a stretch of just over two minutes, the guard drilled two 3-pointers and converted a three-point play, helping pull Boston within 95-87.

The Bulls steadied themselves and pushed the lead back to double digits, where it stayed for most of the fourth quarter, with the Celtics undone by costly turnovers.

Observations from the game:

▪ Marcus Smart returned after missing two games due to swelling in his right ankle. He said earlier Monday that he expects the ankle pain, related to an injury he suffered in last season’s playoffs, to linger throughout the year. In the first half he was missing his usual burst at both ends of the court. And when he did get to his spots in the paint, he was tentative. Early in the third quarter he did well carving a lane to the hoop, but his timing was off once and he missed a wide-open layup.

Advertisement

▪ Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called a rare early timeout with the Celtics trailing 5-3. That score was not indicative of the way the game was going, though. Boston did not have its usual defensive tenacity and the score would have been worse if the Bulls had made some wide-open shots. But the message didn’t really sink in during this brief break. The Bulls used a 15-2 run early in the second quarter to seize a 46-31 lead, their largest of the half.

▪ The Celtics have the league’s top-ranked offense in large part because they have several players who are shooting well above their career averages from beyond the arc. The Celtics insist that is due, in large part, to the quality of looks they are getting, but it’s also likely that there will be some regression. Boston was 8 for 26 from beyond the arc in the first half Monday.

▪ Al Horford was 0 for 7 from the field through the first three quarters, and maybe those struggles factored into his decision to turn down an open look in the paint to kick the ball to Derrick White for a corner 3-pointer that missed late in the second quarter. He should have just taken the layup.

▪ In the first quarter the Celtics shot 27.3 percent from the field and committed six turnovers. They had to feel fortunate to be down by just five points, but by halftime the deficit had expanded to 63-50 and they trailed by as many as 21 in the third. When a team relies on the 3-pointer as much as this one does, big deficits can disappear quickly. But the Celtics struggled to consistently get stops. Mazzulla has talked often about how missed shots on one end tend to lead to lapses on the other.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.