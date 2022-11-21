Patriots center David Andrews is day to day

Andrews slowly limped off the field at Gillette Stadium in the final minutes of the first quarter and had to be helped to the locker room.

Center David Andrews would not have practiced because of the thigh injury he sustained in Sunday’s win over the Jets. According to a team source, he is day to day.

The Patriots did not practice Monday, but the team released a projected injury report detailing an estimation of the players’ levels of participation.

The team initially listed Andrews as questionable to return but downgraded him to out. Backup center James Ferentz replaced Andrews for the remainder of the game, and would be in line to start if Andrews is unavailable.

Asked Monday morning for an update on Andrews, coach Bill Belichick would not share details.

“Players haven’t been in yet,” Belichick said. “We’ll see where guys are today when they get in.”

The Patriots have a short turnaround before their next game, Thursday night against the Vikings in Minneapolis. The team is expected to practice Tuesday before flying out Wednesday. It seems extremely unlikely that Andrews will be able to play against Minnesota, so the bigger question is whether he will return this season.

A loss of Andrews would be a significant blow to the offensive line, which has struggled mightily this season. When Andrews missed Weeks 8 and 9 with a concussion, the unit played some of its worst football of the season.

Wynn banged up

Tackle Isaiah Wynn left Sunday’s game with a foot injury. He would have been a limited participant if the Patriots had practiced Monday.

The same goes for linebacker Anfernee Jennings (back), cornerback Marcus Jones (ankle), wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee), and linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring).

Taylor out, Vizcaino in

The Patriots waived running back J.J. Taylor Monday, ending his short stint on the 53-man roster. Taylor started the season on the practice squad but was signed to the active roster on Nov. 5 because the team needed additional depth at the position. With Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, Pierre Strong, and Kevin Harris all healthy, the team no longer needed Taylor as an option out of the backfield. … Kicker Tristan Vizcaino was signed to the practice squad for a third time this season.

