South Carolina, Stanford lead women’s AP Top 25 college basketball poll

South Carolina remained No. 1 in the Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday after a chaotic week in which half of the top 10 teams lost at least one game.

The Gamecocks again were the unanimous choice, receiving all 29 votes from a national media panel after edging No. 2 Stanford in an overtime thriller Sunday. South Carolina has won 16 consecutive games against ranked teams dating to a 2021 loss in the Final Four to Stanford, which remained second in this week’s poll.

UConn moved up two spots to third after beating then-No. 3 Texas and 10th-ranked N.C.. State last week. Ohio State is fourth and Iowa State is fifth.