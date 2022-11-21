fb-pixel Skip to main content
South Carolina, Stanford lead women’s AP Top 25 college basketball poll

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press,Updated November 21, 2022, 13 minutes ago
South Carolina edged Stanford in an overtime thriller Sunday.Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

South Carolina remained No. 1 in the Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday after a chaotic week in which half of the top 10 teams lost at least one game.

The Gamecocks again were the unanimous choice, receiving all 29 votes from a national media panel after edging No. 2 Stanford in an overtime thriller Sunday. South Carolina has won 16 consecutive games against ranked teams dating to a 2021 loss in the Final Four to Stanford, which remained second in this week’s poll.

UConn moved up two spots to third after beating then-No. 3 Texas and 10th-ranked N.C.. State last week. Ohio State is fourth and Iowa State is fifth.

There have already been eight losses by teams ranked in the first 10 this season, the most before Thanksgiving since 2000 according to ESPN. Of the eight losses, three have come against unranked teams. Seven top 10 teams lost before Thanksgiving last year.


