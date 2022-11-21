fb-pixel Skip to main content
Virginia cancels game against Virginia Tech following death of three football players on campus

By Associated PressUpdated November 21, 2022, 17 minutes ago
More than nine thousand students and locals attended a memorial service in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday.Mike Kropf/Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia canceled its game against rival Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday following the slaying of three football players on campus just over a week ago.

The university made the announcement Monday night, a day after a nearly two-hour memorial service to remember Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. The three were fatally shot after a field trip to see a play in Washington. Two others were wounded.

Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. faces three counts of second-degree murder and other charges.

Virginia also canceled its game last weekend against No. 23 Coastal Carolina.

