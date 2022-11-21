fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bruins

Watch: Patrice Bergeron notch his 1000th career point

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated November 21, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Patrice Bergeron reached another milestone Monday night against Tampa Bay.Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Bruins veteran Patrice Bergeron collected his 1,000 career point late in the second period of Monday’s game against the Lightning in Tampa Bay.

Bergeron assisted on a goal by Brad Marchand with 4:52 to go in the second, a tally that put Boston up 4-1. The team immediately swarmed the 37-year-old in celebration.

The Bruins’ fans in attendance cheered the milestone.


