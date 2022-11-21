Watch: Patrice Bergeron notch his 1000th career point

Bruins veteran Patrice Bergeron collected his 1,000 career point late in the second period of Monday’s game against the Lightning in Tampa Bay.
Bergeron assisted on a goal by Brad Marchand with 4:52 to go in the second, a tally that put Boston up 4-1. The team immediately swarmed the 37-year-old in celebration.
Brad Marchand scores and immediately swarms Patrice Bergeron — who has his 1,000th career point.— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 22, 2022
4-1 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/H6BgD2OtjG
The Bruins’ fans in attendance cheered the milestone.
Patrice Bergeron just picked up his 1,000th career point, and there are a lottttt of Boston fans here who are liking it pic.twitter.com/MobAhvaBNW— Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) November 22, 2022
