Suspected Kurdish militants fire on Turkish border town

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired five rockets into a border town in Turkey Monday, killing at least two people and injuring six others, an official said.

The rockets struck a high school and two houses in the town of Karkamis, in Gaziantep province, as well as a truck near a Turkish-Syria border gate, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Gaziantep’s Gov. Davut Gul said at least two of the injured were in serious condition.