Ben Affleck and Matt Damon just can’t quit each other

Called Artists Equity, the new company has already received a financial kickstart of $100 million from the investment firm RedBird Capital Partners, according to Affleck and Damon, who told The New York Times that they’ll be investing their own money as well.

The two Hollywood heavyweights, who met at Cambridge Rindge & Latin School and have been off and on business and creative partners ever since, are forming an independent production company designed, they say, to share a greater percentage of movie profits with the people — actors, writers, directors, costume designers, cinematographers — who actually make the movies.

Affleck, whose directing credits include “Argo,” winner of the 2012 Oscar for best picture, said he will work exclusively for the new company and also be CEO. Likewise, Damon, who will serve as chief creative officer, has pledged to star in a certain number of films for Artists Equity and will produce exclusively for the new venture.

The impetus for the new company are changes in the movie business that have limited what on- and off-screen talent can earn from movies or shows that become hits on streaming services.

“As streamers have proliferated, they have really ended back-end participation, and so this is partly an effort to try to recapture some of that value and share it in a way that’s more equitable,” Affleck, 50, told the Times. “Not just writers and directors and stars. But also cinematographers, editors, costume designers and other crucial artists who, in my view, are very underpaid.”

Affleck and Damon were unknown in Hollywood before their script for “Good Will Hunting” won the Academy Award for best original screenplay in 1998. They’ve collaborated several time since — founding Pearl Street, a now-shuttered production company whose credits included “Jason Bourne,” “Manchester by the Sea,” and the TV show “City on a Hill”; producing the HBO series “Project Greenlight”; co-writing “The Last Duel” with Nicole Holofcener; and costarring in “The Last Duel.”

“This is the next act of my career for a long, long time,” Affleck told the Times.

