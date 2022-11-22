fb-pixel Skip to main content
Author readings around Boston Nov. 20-26

Updated November 22, 2022, 29 minutes ago
Author and environmentalist Bill McKibben will be in conversation with Miriam Wasser at WBUR CitySpace in Boston this week.

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY

Andrew Morton (“The Queen: Her Life”) reads at 2 p.m. at Tenacre Country Day School at an event hosted by Wellesley Books (Tickets are $31.88 and include a copy of the book).

MONDAY

Gennarose Nethercott (“Thistlefoot”) reads at 6 p.m. at The Harvard Square Coop . . . Bill McKibben (“The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at his Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened”) is in conversation with Miriam Wasser at 6 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students and virtual attendees) . . . Dessa (“Tits on the Moon”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Erin Jeanne McDowell (“Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.

TUESDAY

Mónica Gomery (“Might Kindred”) and Leila Chatti (“Deluge”) read at 8 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith.

