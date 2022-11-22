Author readings around Boston Nov. 20-26

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

Andrew Morton (“The Queen: Her Life”) reads at 2 p.m. at Tenacre Country Day School at an event hosted by Wellesley Books (Tickets are $31.88 and include a copy of the book).

MONDAY

Gennarose Nethercott (“Thistlefoot”) reads at 6 p.m. at The Harvard Square Coop . . . Bill McKibben (“The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at his Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened”) is in conversation with Miriam Wasser at 6 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students and virtual attendees) . . . Dessa (“Tits on the Moon”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Erin Jeanne McDowell (“Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.

TUESDAY

Mónica Gomery (“Might Kindred”) and Leila Chatti (“Deluge”) read at 8 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith.