Analog Devices forecast signals it’s dodging broader slump

The outlook helped reassure investors after a rocky stretch for the chip business, which is coping with a slowdown in technology spending and the fallout from new rules on exports to China. Semiconductors used in vehicles and factory equipment have remained a bright spot, even as some of the industry’s largest companies, including Intel, Nvidia, and Micron Technology warn of a slowdown.

First-quarter revenue will be about $3.15 billion, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Excluding certain items, profit will be about $2.60 a share. Analysts estimated sales of $3.02 billion and earnings of $2.39 a share.

Analog Devices, one of the largest makers of semiconductors used in industrial equipment and cars, gave a bullish forecast for the current period, indicating that demand in those two markets is holding up better than the broader chip industry.

Advertisement

While orders did decelerate in the first half of the fourth quarter, they leveled out at what the company considers normal levels and have stayed that way into the current period, chief financial officer Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah said in an interview.

‘’We take stabilizing orders as a good sign,’’ he said. ‘’For right now, for the current quarter and a little bit ahead, we feel good.’’

The company’s automotive business is benefiting from that industry’s migration to more battery-powered vehicles. Analog makes semiconductors that control those batteries. It’s also a major supplier of the systems that move video signals around cars, meaning it’s getting more orders as cars increasingly become equipped with cameras as part of driver-assistance packages.

By region, China and Asia are showing the biggest amount of weakness due to the worsening economy, he said. Europe and North America have held up relatively well. Analog gets about 20 percent of its sales from China.

Analog shares rose 5.77 percent Tuesday.

Based in Wilmington, Analog specializes in analog and embedded computing components, a sector led by Texas Instruments.

Advertisement

Analog chips convert real-world things — like sound and pressure — into electronic signals. And the rush to add automation to factory equipment and buildings stirred new demand in recent years. The move toward battery-powered cars has also fueled the market.

Automotive revenue rose 49 percent from a year earlier, Analog reported. Industrial-related sales were up 40 percent, and its consumer division — its smallest unit — an increase of 19 percent.

Revenue was $3.25 billion in the period, which ended Oct. 29. That yielded a profit of $2.73 a share, excluding some items. Analysts estimates had called for sales of $3.15 billion and earnings of $2.59 a share.