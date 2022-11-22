CD&R is in talks to invest $1 billion in software maker Pegasystems

Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice is in discussions to invest about $1 billion in enterprise software provider Pegasystems Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

The investment is strategic for CD&R and not a prelude to a takeover of Pegasystems, said one of the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Terms aren’t finalized and the discussions could still fall apart.

Representatives for New York-based CD&R and Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Pegasystems declined to comment.