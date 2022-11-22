Ukraine war continues to slow global growth, new report says

“Navigating the economy from the current situation to a sustainable recovery will be challenging,” Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Paris-based OECD, said in a news briefing. “Risks remain tilted to the downside, and economic activity may turn out even weaker if energy prices rise further or if energy disruptions affect gas and electricity markets in Europe and Asia,” he said.

Record inflation, fueled by the largest energy crisis since the 1970s, is creating financial hardship for millions, the organization said in a new report. Governments and policy makers must make it their top priority to bring inflation down, while shielding households and businesses with targeted spending, the OECD added.

Higher inflation and slower growth are the heavy price that the global economy is paying for Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday.

Advertisement

“An end to the war and a just peace for Ukraine would be the most impactful way to affect the economic outlook,” Cormann added. “But until this happens, governments should deploy measures for a stronger and sustainable recovery.”

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

The OECD said the fallout from Russia’s war had substantially reversed economic gains that countries started to make after the end of pandemic lockdowns last year, when the global economy expanded by 5.9 percent.

The world won’t tumble into an outright recession, the report said, but the whirlwind of problems — high energy and food costs, rising interest rates, and growing government debt to pay for the fallout — created fragile prospects for the global economy over the next two years. Global growth will slow to a 2.2 percent pace in 2023 from 3.1 percent this year before rebounding modestly in 2024, the report said.

The impact will be unbalanced, with the biggest toll coming in Europe and North America, two regions expected to face painful slowdowns and a continued high cost of living and doing business. The economies of both the United States and the euro area are forecast to expand at an anemic 0.5 percent next year before recovering modestly in 2024.

Advertisement

Britain, by contrast, will suffer from a lengthy recession, with the economy shrinking by 0.4 percent next year before limping into a shallow recovery in 2024, the report said.

The country, which the OECD forecast to grow 4.4 percent this year, has stumbled badly after months of political upheaval and a sweeping proposal for unfunded tax cuts in September that caused the British pound to plunge and eventually led to the resignation of Liz Truss as prime minister. The current government, led by Rishi Sunak, unveiled a much-anticipated budget proposal last week seeking to repair the damage. But rising living costs will continue to weigh on economic growth, the OECD said.

Growth in 2023 will be strongly dependent on major Asian emerging market economies, which will account for close to three-quarters of global growth next year, the organization added. China’s economy is likely to expand 4.6 percent in 2023, after a pandemic-induced slowdown this year that has slashed its growth rate by more than half, while India will grow at a robust 5.7 percent pace.

More pernicious than slowing growth is the stubborn scourge of inflation, which has been driven higher by a surge in energy prices and is likely to continue to squeeze households and businesses for the foreseeable future. But the group said inflation in most of the world’s developed and developing economies would cool slightly next year, to 6.4 percent from a blistering 9.4 percent rate in 2022, the group said.

Advertisement

Efforts by central banks to contain runaway inflation are starting to pay off in some countries, the OECD said. In Brazil, where the central bank moved swiftly with a series of rate increases, inflation has started to come down in recent months. In the United States, where the Federal Reserve unleashed its biggest rate increases in decades, the latest data suggest some progress in the fight against inflation.

Even so, monetary policy should continue to tighten in the countries where inflation remains high and broad-based, the OECD said.