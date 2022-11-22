YMCA of Greater Boston has a new chief executive

The YMCA of Greater Boston has tapped David Shapiro to be its new president and chief executive. Shapiro was recruited from the CEO’s job at MENTOR, a national mentoring nonprofit based in Boston, to take over for James Morton, who led the Greater Boston Y for seven years. Shapiro will lead an organization that has about 1,200 full-time employees and serves about 70,000 members. Y officials cited Shapiro’s passion for youth development and deep roots in the community. “David joins the YMCA of Greater Boston with extensive expertise, insight, and a current perspective on the recent impacts of the pandemic on the nation’s young people,” said Evelyn Kaupp, chair of the Y’s general board. “His experience and success in creating meaningful partnerships and relationships with corporations, philanthropy, and government entities will be a great fit for the next chapter of our organization.” — JON CHESTO

RESEARCH

New England Council lobbies for new federal agency

The New England Council this week lobbied Biden administration officials to convince them to locate the newly formed Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health in New England. The council’s letter, dated Monday, emphasized the region’s top-notch medical, education, and research facilities, the local talent pool, and the high volume of National Institutes of Health funding that already flows into the region. While the council has also supported an effort to locate ARPA-H in Massachusetts, this letter references New England more generally and does not specify a particular state. The letter was sent from council chief executive Jim Brett to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, ARPA-H head Renee Wegrzyn, and Arati Prabhakar, the director of the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy. — JON CHESTO

MOBILE PHONES

Alphabet and Apple facing antitrust probe in Britain

Alphabet and Apple face an in-depth probe from Britain’s antitrust watchdog after a study concluded they have the power to ‘’exercise a stranglehold’' over operating systems, app stores, and web browsers on mobile devices. The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday it’s opening a formal investigation into the duo’s dominance of the mobile browser market as well as potential curbs on the distribution of cloud gaming services through Apple’s App Store. The CMA’s escalation follows hard-hitting findings of a 356-page report into competition for mobile operating systems and apps, which concluded that Google and Apple had an effective duopoly and played a ‘’gatekeeper role.’’ — BLOOMBERG NEWS

A Best Buy store on Black Friday in New York on Nov. 26, 2021. David Dee Delgado/Bloomberg

RETAIL

Best Buy stock jumps on less-bad report

Best Buy’s profit and sales slipped in the third quarter on weakening demand for electronic gadgets, but it beat expectations and the retailer said a downturn in comparable stores sales this year will not be as bad as it had expected. Shares jumped more than 12 percent Tuesday. Retailers including Best Buy are facing a cloudy picture heading into the Black Friday weekend, considered the kickoff to the holiday shopping season. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

A $262 hot dog without mustard?

Holiday travelers with a tooth for the expensive might want to go to Lucerne in Switzerland this year — the Christmas market of the lakeside city offers what its maker claims to be the world’s most expensive hot dog. While regular consumers throughout the world see their disposable incomes dwindle with inflation, the Swiss can still enjoy a sausage of Japanese Kobe beef in a saffron-flavored bun, topped with Alba white truffle, foam of French champagne, chocolate crumble, and a gold-plated peppercorn. Price tag: 250 Swiss francs ($262). — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Volkswagen sees lower sales in China as COVID restrictions persist

Volkswagen has lowered its sales target in China by roughly 14 percent for this year as the country reinstates its COVID-zero policy that led to widespread supply chain disruptions for the auto industry. The German carmaker plans to sell 3.3 million cars in China this year, on par with the previous year’s results and about a half-million fewer than the 3.85 million previously estimated, the company’s China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said in an interview with Handelsblatt newspaper published Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUCTIONS

Christie’s pulls T-Rex from auction after concerns about authenticity

Christie’s pulled a Tyrannosaurus rex fossil just days before an auction where it was expected to fetch as much as $25 million, after a researcher reportedly said parts of the dinosaur skeleton looked like replicas from another specimen. The New York Times reported on Sunday that a lawyer from Black Hills Institute of Geological Research reached out to Christie’s about similarities between Shen and an earlier T. Rex skeleton, named Stan. Christie’s had sold Stan for a record $31.8 million in 2020. South Dakota-based Black Hills Institute retains intellectual property rights on the skeleton following its auction, allowing it to sell painted polyurethane casts for $120,000 each, the newspaper said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Cartons of eggs are seen for sale in a Kroger grocery store on August 15, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty

FOOD

Eggs prices keep going up

Egg prices are soaring as bird flu causes havoc in the industry while demand rises ahead of the holiday season. Prices for eggs climbed more than 10 percent from September to October, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data published Tuesday. Prices in October were 43 percent higher than the same month a year ago. Eggs had the biggest jump by far on a monthly and yearly basis in any category in the US Department of Agriculture’s food price outlook. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Abercrombie sales top Wall Street predictions

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported quarterly sales and profit that exceeded Wall Street’s estimates, led by success at the flagship Abercrombie brand. The stock soared 21.65 percent Tuesday to close at $22.62. Net sales totaled $880.1 million in the third quarter, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $835.9 million. Sales at the Abercrombie brand rose 10 percent, while they fell 12 percent at Hollister, the company’s lower-cost brand. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Japan turns to turtlenecks and scarves to stay warm

Tokyo is promoting a 1960s fashion staple in a bid to avoid blackouts this winter. A turtleneck or scarf “will make you feel warmer and prevent you from catching a cold, and it will also help save electricity,” Governor Yuriko Koike said at a news conference, wearing a white sweater and suit jacket combo. The appeal to don turtlenecks, which reached their heyday in the 1960s after being embraced by celebrities from Ted Kennedy to Elvis Presley, is another energy-savings shakeup to Japan’s rigid corporate culture. Officials have been quick to answer the challenge, with local reports this week showing employees at Tokyo Metropolitan Government wearing the tops and knitted sweaters. It is part of larger strategies called “Warm Biz” and “Warm Home,” which urge residents across the nation to huddle in a single room when watching television or refrain from using toilet warmers in order to cut power use. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

COMPUTERS

HP to cut as many as 6,000 jobs in next three years

HP said it will eliminate as many as 6,000 jobs over the next three years amid declining demand for personal computers that has cut into profits. The forecast assumes a 10 percent decline in computer sales in the fiscal year, chief executive Enrique Lores said. HP, which makes most of its money by selling computers, has been navigating a sustained downturn in PC demand. — BLOOMBERG NEWS