Dull peeler? Try the Sharple

The always sharp peeler. Handout

Australian company Dreamfarm constantly comes up with cool new kitchen tools to make meal prep easier. The inventors solve problems that may have never occurred to you but make sense. Recently, the company released the Sharple, a peeler with a built-in sharpener. Peelers get dull over time, so we just toss them. The Sharple, though, might last forever because a ceramic ball rolls over the tough Japanese stainless steel blade sharpening it each time you slide the cover open or closed. With its comfortable, sturdy handle (for righties and lefties), the gadget easily maneuvers around any fruit or vegetable. Use the tip to remove blemishes or potato eyes. To store, slide the safety cover closed to protect your fingers ($10). Available at Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill, 40 Charles St., Boston, 857-366-4237; Tags Hardware, 29 White St., Cambridge, 617-868-7711; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955, or at dreamfarm.com/sharple.