Recipe: Mix a simple pumpkin bread with golden cornmeal and top with pepitas before baking

Makes one 9-inch loaf

Boost a simple pumpkin bread with molasses and the pleasingly gritty texture of golden cornmeal. Cinnamon and nutmeg, two familiar baking spices, go into the batter with both light and brown sugar, and vanilla. Find pure pumpkin puree and since you don't need the entire can for this bread, use what's left to stir into a pot of turkey soup to give it a nice color and some body. Before baking, sprinkle raw pepitas tossed with sugar on the loaf. When it cools, cut the bread into thick slices and serve with a glass of hot or sparkling cider, or turn the cake into dessert with poufs of whipped cream, a compote of dried fruits, or baked apples.

Canola or vegetable oil (for the pan) 2 cups flour 1 teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt 1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon ground nutemg ½ cup yellow cornmeal ½ cup (1 stick) butter, at room temperature 2 tablespoons vegetable oil ½ cup light brown sugar ⅓ cup granulated sugar ¼ cup molasses 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 eggs 1 cup pure pumpkin puree ¼ cup raw pepitas tossed with 1 tablespoon granulated sugar (for topping)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Lightly rub a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with oil. Line the pan with two sheets of parchment paper, set perpendicular in the pan, pressing them into the corners and leaving an overhang.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cornmeal to blend them.

3. In an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat the butter and oil for 2 minutes. Add the brown sugar and beat for 1 minute. Add the granulated sugar and beat 1 minute more. Reduce the speed to medium. Blend in the molasses and vanilla. With a rubber spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl often. The batter will look curdled at this point; that's OK.

4. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Add the pumpkin and mix to combine.

5. With the mixer set on low speed, add the flour mixture in three batches, mixing just until one is absorbed before adding the next batch.

6. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. Spoon the batter into the pan, mounding it slightly down the center. Sprinkle with the pepita and sugar mixture.

7. Bake the loaf for 55 to 65 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center of the cake is clean when withdrawn or has only a few moist crumbs attached. Set the pan on a rack to cool for 30 minutes.

8. Use the parchment paper overhang as a sling, carefully lift out the loaf. Set it on the wire rack to cool completely. Peel back the parchment paper and use a serrated knife to cut the loaf into slices.

Lisa Yockelson