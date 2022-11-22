Recipe: White turkey chili uses all the meat that didn’t make it into late-night Thanksgiving sandwiches

Serves 6

This white chili, made with green chiles instead of tomato sauce and red chiles, gives your Thanksgiving leftovers an exciting new life. Use all the turkey that didn't make it into late-night sandwiches, and add diced butternut squash, fresh poblanos, a couple of cans of white beans, and spicy salsa from a jar. You don't have to be too precise about the amount of turkey or squash since the aim is to use up remnants from Turkey Day. Poblano chiles are usually mild, but some can also be quite hot; unfortunately, you won't know which camp they're in until you get them home. Before adding them to the pot, taste a tiny piece so you know what you're dealing with in the spice department, especially if you don't like fiery chili. Garnishes put this simple chili over the top. Make something that resembles crema, the thick and tangy condiment used in Mexican cooking, by thinning sour cream with a little milk or lime juice. Choose three to four toppings -- cilantro, jalapenos, tortillas, shredded Monterey Jack, limes, scallions, or avocado -- or create a party with all of them.

CHILI

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 onion, finely chopped 2 poblano chiles, seeded and finely chopped 2 teaspoons dried oregano 8 ounces peeled butternut squash, cut into 1/2-inch dice 1 cup (8 ounces) green tomatillo salsa from a jar 3½ cups turkey or chicken stock, or more if needed Salt and black pepper, to taste 2 cans (about 15 ounces each) cannellini or other white beans, drained 3 cups cooked, shredded turkey 1 tablespoon lime juice

1. In a soup pot or large flameproof casserole over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion, poblanos, and oregano. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 6 to 7 minutes, or until the vegetables soften.

2. Add the butternut, salsa, stock, and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper. (If you use stock from a box, taste it because it may be salty.) Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the butternut is tender.

3. Stir in the beans and turkey. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 5 minutes, or until the beans and turkey are heated through. Stir in the lime juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and black pepper, if you like.

4. Ladle the chili into bowls and set out whatever toppings you like.

TOPPINGS

½ cup sour cream 2 tablespoons milk, or more, if needed Handful fresh cilantro leaves 1 jalapeno, thinly sliced, or more, if you like 6 corn tortillas, or more, if you like, warmed for 30 seconds in a microwave or cast-iron skillet Large handful stale corn tortillas or tortilla chips, crumbled 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack or cheddar 2 limes, cut into wedges 2 scallions, thinly sliced (for garnish) 1 avocado, skinned and cut into chunks

1. To make the crema, stir the sour cream and milk together until blended.

2. The texture should be looser than sour cream, almost pourable. Transfer it to a small bowl.

3. Set the other toppings you want to serve in small bowls.

Sally Pasley Vargas