fb-pixel Skip to main content
FOOD

Spindrift’s first seasonal flavor is spiced — and spiked

Its Spiced Apple Cider flavored water is available sparkling and spiked, and made with pureed apples and cinnamon

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated November 22, 2022, 9 minutes ago
Newton-based sparkling water company Spindrift has a new seasonal flavor, Spiced Apple Cider, in two versions, sparkling and spiked.Handout

Known for its sparkling waters and hard seltzers with real fresh squeezed juice, Spindrift, a Newton-based brand, has introduced its first-ever seasonal flavor, Spiced Apple Cider. Two versions are available, sparkling and spiked, made with pureed apples and spiced with cinnamon. The latter is 97 calories and has four percent alcohol from fermented cane sugar. They both offer plenty of apple cider flavors for a refreshing autumn beverage and are available for a limited time only. The fizzy spiced apple cider water also makes a delightful cocktail mixer and is available at drinkspindrift.com ($26 for a case of 24 cans). Spindrift’s Spiked Spiced Apple Cider is sold at many wine and spirit shops ($2.98 for a 12-ounce can; $17 to $18 for an 8-pack).

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Advertisement

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video