Spindrift’s first seasonal flavor is spiced — and spiked

Known for its sparkling waters and hard seltzers with real fresh squeezed juice, Spindrift, a Newton-based brand, has introduced its first-ever seasonal flavor, Spiced Apple Cider. Two versions are available, sparkling and spiked, made with pureed apples and spiced with cinnamon. The latter is 97 calories and has four percent alcohol from fermented cane sugar. They both offer plenty of apple cider flavors for a refreshing autumn beverage and are available for a limited time only. The fizzy spiced apple cider water also makes a delightful cocktail mixer and is available at drinkspindrift.com ($26 for a case of 24 cans). Spindrift’s Spiked Spiced Apple Cider is sold at many wine and spirit shops ($2.98 for a 12-ounce can; $17 to $18 for an 8-pack).