Tasty Burger opens in Central Square; the Daily Catch lands at Formaggio Kitchen

Closings: Cozy Union Square tapas bar Casa B, known for small plates and lush plant-lined walls, has said goodbye (253 Washington St.). “We regret to inform you that Casa B Restaurant is permanently closed. After almost 11 years, we have decided that the time has come to move on. We would like to thank everyone for all their support throughout the years. This includes employees, guests, friends, and family. We wish everyone the very best,” they wrote in an online farewell.
Coming soon: A happier development down the block is that Peruvian favorite Machu Chicken (25 Union Square) will reopen in 2023 after a hiatus. In suburban news, plant-based oasis Life Alive will open a café at Dedham’s Legacy Place (680 Legacy Place) next year, offering noodle and grain bowls, smoothies, and salads — plus all-important free Wi-Fi. The Capital Grille steakhouse will also move in.
Openings: Craving cheese fries in Cambridge and can’t quite get to Harvard Square? Never fear: Tasty Burger now has a Central Square branch (23 Prospect St.), serving tater-tot nachos, burgers, onion rings, and PBR a little bit farther down Mass. Ave.
Provisions: Do you love newly minted Globe five-star restaurant the Daily Catch but can’t quite squeeze into that shoebox of a North End location? Now you can buy their squid ink pasta, stuffed calamari, seafood tomato sauce, and more at Cambridge’s Formaggio Kitchen (358 Huron Ave.) to savor in the privacy of your own home.
Lunches: A tinned-fish-and-sipping destination for discriminating after-work oenophiles and ambitious second-daters, Downtown Crossing’s Haley.Henry (45 Province St.) launches a lunch menu for the holidays: Every Friday in December, duck out of work for a four-course holiday repast featuring scallop crudo; lobster bisque; porchetta; and passionfruit cheesecake, with seatings starting at noon.
