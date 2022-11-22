Tasty Burger opens in Central Square; the Daily Catch lands at Formaggio Kitchen

Closings: Cozy Union Square tapas bar Casa B, known for small plates and lush plant-lined walls, has said goodbye (253 Washington St.). “We regret to inform you that Casa B Restaurant is permanently closed. After almost 11 years, we have decided that the time has come to move on. We would like to thank everyone for all their support throughout the years. This includes employees, guests, friends, and family. We wish everyone the very best,” they wrote in an online farewell.

Coming soon: A happier development down the block is that Peruvian favorite Machu Chicken (25 Union Square) will reopen in 2023 after a hiatus. In suburban news, plant-based oasis Life Alive will open a café at Dedham’s Legacy Place (680 Legacy Place) next year, offering noodle and grain bowls, smoothies, and salads — plus all-important free Wi-Fi. The Capital Grille steakhouse will also move in.