Boston police gives safety advice to college students ahead of Thanksgiving

College students heading home for Thanksgiving are advised to secure their dorm rooms and apartments to protect them from intruders, according to a letter from Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox sent to the city’s colleges and universities.

Students should make sure the locks on their doors and windows work and fix them in case they don’t, according to the letter, posted Tuesday on the Boston Police Department website. And ask a neighbor who stays to keep an eye on the house.

Loosely installed air window conditioners can also be a way into homes and dormitories. Cox advises those to be removed or fastened, he wrote.