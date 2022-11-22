Canadian Christmas tree delivered to Boston Common

“One thing that we saw in the pandemic that you also saw in this story 100 years ago is that sometimes moments of tragedy call out the best in people,” City Council Member Kenzie Bok said after the tree was delivered.

The 45-foot white spruce was donated to the city by a family from Nova Scotia in keeping with the province’s tradition of sending a Christmas tree as thanks for the aid Boston provided after the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

With police sirens blaring and jingle bells ringing, the city’s official Christmas tree was escorted Tuesday to its rightful spot on Boston Common.

The 37-year-old tree was cut on Nov. 16 and was driven across the Canadian-American border on Sunday, according to the Tree for Boston Twitter account. After a night in Bangor, Maine, the tree traveled to Billerica, where it stayed one more night before arriving in Boston.

The tree, donated by Roddy Townsend of Cape Breton’s Christmas Island, was greeted by a cheering crowd while cameras snapped photos from every angle.

Lauren Wichland, a special education teacher at Boston’s English High School, brought her class of 16- to 22-year-old students from Jamaica Plain to experience the joy of the season.

“We do lots of community trips around the city and we practice navigating the train systems and getting to different places,” Wichland said. “Today, we came to the tree [delivery].”

Workers standing on the truck platform untied the tree and released its branches, which sprung up one by one. They also unloaded four smaller trees, which will be given to Rosie’s Place and the Italian Home for Children, according to Ryan Woods, commissioner of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department.

“I couldn’t think of a better place for this incredibly generous gift from Nova Scotia to land every year,” Bok said. “This is America’s first public park.”

Preschool children from Boston talk with Santa Claus. Santa is played by Rene Wijgh of Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Julia Litwek and her friend Noelia Barrera were visiting Boston from Buenos Aires, Argentina and happened to stumble across the tree as it arrived. They excitedly scrambled to get a photo with Santa Claus.

“In Argentina, it’s very hot weather, so [Christmas is] very different here in Boston,” Litwek said. “It’s a very beautiful city.”

The crowd quietly watched the crane lift the tree off the truck and lower it into its designated hole in the ground.

Nova Scotia donated the first Christmas tree to Boston in 1918, after a French cargo ship laden with explosives collided with a Norwegian ship in Halifax Harbour, causing a massive explosion.

“Despite the impact of a blizzard that dumped 16 inches of snow in Halifax, the people of Boston reacted quickly,” he said.

Samuel McCall, the Massachusetts governor, along with local business leaders, formed a “Halifax relief expedition,” with doctors and Red Cross workers jumping on a train to head north, Woods said. The Massachusetts State Guard Medical Unit and Harvard Medical School set up emergency hospitals at the scene of the explosion.

“They got on the trains, they made their way to Nova Scotia, and they provided the help that was so necessary to people in need,” said Rodger Cuzner, the consul general for Canada in Boston. “We’ll continue to thank the good people of Boston in that spirit.”

The official tree-lighting ceremony will take place Dec. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Common.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.