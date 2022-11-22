In case you forgot: Adult pot sales in R.I. start Dec. 1 — here’s where

The five centers had already been in the business of selling medical marijuana. On Tuesday, the state announced that they also got hybrid retail licenses, which will allow them to sell to adults 21 and older in a little over a week.

PROVIDENCE — Five compassion centers in Rhode Island got official approval to sell marijuana to people over the age of 21 starting on Dec. 1.

Governor Dan McKee signed the Rhode Island Cannabis Act in May. That law legalized possession and home-growing of marijuana for people over 21. It also allowed medical marijuana stores to branch out into recreational marijuana sales as of Dec. 1 if they got hybrid licenses. The announcement on Tuesday about the hybrid licenses reflects Rhode Island reaching a long-anticipated benchmark, rather than a new development in the state’s nascent legal marijuana industry.

The five dispensaries that have gotten hybrid licenses as of Tuesday are:

Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls

Thomas C. Slater Center in Providence

Mother Earth Wellness in Pawtucket

Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center in Portsmouth

RISE Warwick in Warwick

The compassion centers will serve as a bridge until the state’s regulations get up and running to allow retail marijuana stores.

“This milestone is the result of a carefully executed process to ensure that our state’s entry into this emerging market was done in a safe, controlled and equitable manner,” McKee said in a news release.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.