Dog killed in hit-and-run in Cohasset, police say

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated November 22, 2022, 14 minutes ago
This white Jeep Grand Cherokee, with chrome trim, is believed to have struck the dog fatally at the intersection of Pond Street and Clay Spring Road around 8 a.m. Monday.Cohasset Police Department

Cohasset police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a dog dead, officials said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the intersection of Pond Street and Clay Spring Road just before 8 a.m. on Monday after a report of a vehicle crash involving a dog, according to Police Chief William Quigley. The dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator had not been identified as of Tuesday morning, the statement said.

Police are seeking a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with chrome trim that they believe to be responsible for the collision. The vehicle, identified in video surveillance footage, is believed to have damage to the right front end.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or the vehicle involved, is asked to contact Cohasset police officer Josh Kimball at 781-383-1055 ext. 6125.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.

